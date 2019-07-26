US President Donald Trump (file photo)
US President Donald Trump (file photo)

Trump 'disappointed' with Swedish PM to act inappropriately over Rapper A$AP Rocky's arrest

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to be very 'disappointed' with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act over the release of American rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been charged in Sweden for assault over his alleged involvement in a street brawl.
"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!" the president wrote on Twitter.
"Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!" he added.
Swedish prosecutors said that the American rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested along with three other members of his team on July 3 after a street fight in Stockholm, allegedly between Mayers and another man. Mayers will remain in jail pending trial, the prosecutors added.
Prosecutors also alleged that Mayers and two members of his entourage repeatedly punched and kicked the victim during an attack that lasted several minutes. Prosecutors also accused the rapper of hitting the victim with a glass bottle, Voice of America News reported.
The rapper has been in custody since his arrest because he was considered a flight risk.
On his Instagram account, however, Mayer alleges that the attack was self-defence in response to the man and a second person who were harassing women and hitting members of his staff.
In a later video posted by Mayers, the two men can be seen speaking with Mayers and his team. Mayers' entourage can be heard telling the men to stop following him and go away. Later a scuffle breaks out between one of the men and a member of Mayers' team, in which one of the men hits a member of Mayers' team with a pair of headphones.
The rapper's arrest has drawn international attention, as well as scrutiny.
On July 19, Trump tweeted, "Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"
Celebrity and criminal justice activist Kim Kardashian West tweeted, "Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free A$AP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated," following the president's tweet.
Meanwhile, a statement from Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's press secretary said, "In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law and the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."
Many have also alleged that Sweden's arrest of Mayers is a result of racism in the country.
"I don't want to call the race card but that's what it's looking like. If it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, then it's a duck," Renee Black, Mayers' mother was quoted as saying.
Mayers is due in court July 30, with the trial expected to last three days. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison if convicted. (ANI)

