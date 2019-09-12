Trump discuss border security with Mexican president over phone

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held an 'excellent' telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discussed border security.

"I had an excellent telephone conversation with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, talking about Southern Border Security, and various other things of mutual interest for the people of our respective countries," Trump tweeted.

This development comes hours after the Supreme Court approved Trump request to allow the administration to enforce its new asylum which will reduce the number of immigrants in the US.

On June 7, Trump had announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration, owing to which tariffs on the Central American country were "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two sides.

According to the deal, Mexico has agreed to strengthen its security presence at the southern border to stop the flow of Central American migrants from entering the US and boost intelligence sharing with Washington.

Mexico has also said that it would take stringent action against human and drug trafficking rings.

Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October. (ANI)

