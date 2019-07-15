US President Donald Trump (file photo)
US President Donald Trump (file photo)

Trump escalates 'racist' verbal spat with Democrats

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:08 IST

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his verbal spat with liberal Democratic Congresswomen and stated that the "many terrible things they say about the US must not be allowed to go unchallenged."
While he continued to not name the Representatives, the consecutive Twitter outbursts come shortly after Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley condemned the President's immigration policies, according to CNN.
The representatives, who are all women of colour, also criticised the conditions at border detention facilities.
His previous tweets, in which he asked the Congresswomen to go back to the countries they "originally" came from, have been criticised for being racist.
"So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, RACIST," Trump's latest tweet read.
"Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behaviour, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!" he added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had strongly condemned Trump's previous tweets and backed the Democratic leaders while tweeting, "When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to "Make America Great Again" has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power."
"I reject @realDonaldTrump's xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for a humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!" she further said.
While Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens, Omar was born in Somalia. She had immigrated to the US when she was young and became a citizen in 2000, when she was 17-years-old, as per The New York Times.
The Democratic leaders in question also responded to Trump's rant, with Omar tweeting, "Mr President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen."
Ocasio-Cortez also slammed Trump's statements, and tweeted, "Mr President, the country I "come from," & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you've destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet."
"You are angry because you don't believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston," she added.
"You are angry because you can't conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won't accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we're the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are," the first-time Congresswoman said, tearing into Trump's policies. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:20 IST

European powers concerned about risk of JCPoA collapse

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): France, Germany and the UK on Sunday released a statement outlining their "extreme concern" regarding the risk of collapse of the Iran nuclear deal which, they say, may be triggered by the United States reinstating sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation and Iran's decisi

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:38 IST

'Flying soldier' enthrals crowd at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): 'Flying soldier' and French inventor Frank Zapata enthraled the crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations at the Champs Elysees Avenue here on Sunday, by flying his turbine engine-powered hoverboard while holding a gun to demonstrate the future of French military.<

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:37 IST

5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes W Australia

Perth [Australia], July 15 : An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Western Australia on Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:23 IST

Disqualification of independent candidates in local elections...

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The disqualification of independent candidates from contesting in the upcoming local elections prompted a thousand protesters to take to the streets of Moscow on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 03:49 IST

Ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights extended by American Airlines

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): The American Airlines on Sunday announced an extension on its ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights until November.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:54 IST

Police, Yellow Vest protesters clash after Bastille Day...

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Right after the parade marking Bastille Day festivities was held, Yellow Vest protesters took to Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday, setting fire to dustbins and removing barricades put in place for the military march.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 01:25 IST

Trump slammed for 'racist' jibes at Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump was criticised for his "racist" jibes against progressive Democratic congresswomen on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:54 IST

Parachutists among nine killed in plane crash near Sweden's Umea

Umea [Seden], July 15 (ANI): A plane carrying nine people, including parachutists, crashed into a river near Umea here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:11 IST

9 Indian crew members rescued from UAE boat fire repatriated to India

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Nine out of the 13 crew members who were rescued from a burning cargo ship in the UAE in May have been repatriated to India, authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:15 IST

British tabloid accuses Shehbaz Sharif of laundering quake...

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): A British tabloid on Sunday accused Shehbaz Sharif, former Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, of embezzling millions of pounds meant for quake victims.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:41 IST

Indian media delegation reaches Bangladesh to study border...

Phulbari Upazila [Bangladesh], July 14 (ANI): An Indian delegation comprising members from leading media houses reached Bangladesh's border district of Phulbari Upazila on Sunday to understand the border management strategies undertaken by the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:31 IST

Flood toll mounts to 60 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): The toll in floods triggered by the incessant downpour in Nepal has mounted to 60, police said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl