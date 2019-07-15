Trump escalates 'racist' verbal spat with Democrats

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his verbal spat with liberal Democratic Congresswomen and stated that the "many terrible things they say about the US must not be allowed to go unchallenged."

While he continued to not name the Representatives, the consecutive Twitter outbursts come shortly after Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley condemned the President's immigration policies, according to CNN.

The representatives, who are all women of colour, also criticised the conditions at border detention facilities.

His previous tweets, in which he asked the Congresswomen to go back to the countries they "originally" came from, have been criticised for being racist.

"So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, RACIST," Trump's latest tweet read.

"Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behaviour, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!" he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had strongly condemned Trump's previous tweets and backed the Democratic leaders while tweeting, "When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to "Make America Great Again" has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power."

"I reject @realDonaldTrump's xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for a humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!" she further said.

While Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens, Omar was born in Somalia. She had immigrated to the US when she was young and became a citizen in 2000, when she was 17-years-old, as per The New York Times.

The Democratic leaders in question also responded to Trump's rant, with Omar tweeting, "Mr President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen."

Ocasio-Cortez also slammed Trump's statements, and tweeted, "Mr President, the country I "come from," & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you've destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet."

"You are angry because you don't believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston," she added.

"You are angry because you can't conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won't accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we're the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are," the first-time Congresswoman said, tearing into Trump's policies. (ANI)