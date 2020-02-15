Trump gets it wrong when he says he is 'number 1 on Facebook' while PM Modi ranks second

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Donald Trump on Friday claimed that he has been ranked "number one" in popularity on Facebook by its chief Mark Zuckerberg, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who the US president said ranks second.

"Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that 'Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.' Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!" Trump tweeted.

However, a fact-checking has revealed that the US President got it wrong, while comparing the number of followers as well as 'Likes' between the two world leaders.

PM Modi has more than 44 million followers on the platform, while Trump, on the other hand, is a distant second, with close to 27.5 million followers.

The gap between the number of likes is even bigger, with PM Modi having 44.5 million likes, while Trump 26 million- a little more than half of Modi's.





Trump would rank third -- and PM Modi second -- if Trump's predecessor Barack Obama is also considered. The former US president has more than 53.5 million followers, and 55 million likes.

Trump was probably claiming to be number one among political figures, given that both he and PM Modi are far behind Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo (with more than 125 million followers) and Shakira (with close to 100 million followers).

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)