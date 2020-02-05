Trump highlights US' economic achievements under his administration

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) highlighted the achievements made by the United States economy under his administration.

"Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," Trump said during his third State of the Union Address, in Washington DC.

"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsising of America's destiny," he said.

"We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back!" the President said, using the national address to again undermine his predecessor, under whom the US economy began its recovery after the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump was speaking from the very chamber where he is expected to be acquitted by the Senate in the impeachment trial a day later.

According to Fox News, Trump, earlier on Tuesday, had told reporters that it will be "extraordinarily low key."

The President highlighted a strong American economy, defeats of American enemies abroad and his plans on health care and infrastructure -- all making the case for his re-election in November.

He said that the average employment rate during his administration is lower than any other administration in US history.

"If we hadn't reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success," he says, to some boos from Democrats, who are upset with his ding at the Obama administration.

"This is a blue-collar boom."

On the military, he cited increased spending, increased NATO contributions from allies, and also the creation of the Space Force.

Addressing the trade deals with China and other North American countries, Trump noted that (North American Free Trade Agreement) NAFTA trade deal First major trade deal.

He added, "unfair trade is perhaps the biggest reason I decided to run for president" and further appreciating the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA) deal signed into law last month.

"I said we will put massive tariffs on China's to confront their massive theft of America's jobs. Our strategy has worked. Days ago we signed the new groundbreaking agreement with China that will defend our workers protect our intellectual property bring billions of dollars into our treasury and will open vast new products grown here in the USA," he stressed. (ANI)

