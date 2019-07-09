Trump hits back at UK envoy who called him 'inept', says US won't deal with him longer

Washington DC [USA], Jul 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will "no longer" deal with UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch, after a series of diplomatic cables were leaked wherein the envoy had called the American leader as "inept" and "insecure."

Trump also said that he did not know the ambassador and claimed that he is not liked or well thought of within the US. He also changed gears and slammed UK Prime Minister Theresa May for her handling of the Brexit process, calling it a "mess".

"I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way," the US President tweeted.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!" he said in another tweet.

On Sunday, Trump said that Darroch "has not served the UK well."

The leak of Darroch's secret cables to London had caused a major embarrassment for the UK. A British government official confirmed the leak to CNN.

The incident could pose a huge headache for the UK, as it may jeopardise a probable trade deal with Washington after Brexit or UK's impending exit from the European Union (EU).(ANI)

