Trump 'honoured' to be considered for Nobel Peace Prize nomination: White House

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is "honoured" to be considered by the Nobel Committee for the Peace Prize and the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is a testament to "the bold diplomacy and vision" of President Trump, said White House Press Secretary on Wednesday (local time).

"Today, President Donald J. Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his leadership in brokering the Abraham Accords, bringing about the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and marking a major step toward a more peaceful Middle East," read the press secretary's statement.

"This peace deal is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of President Trump, and he is honoured to be considered by the Nobel Committee. President Trump will host the Israeli and Emirati delegations for a signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on September 15 at the White House," the press secretary added.

The statement further said that the "historic diplomatic breakthrough" between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is the "most significant step towards peace in the Middle East".

"By uniting two of America's closest partners in the region--something many said could not be done--this agreement will create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous the Middle East.

Trump has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the UAE.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. He nominated Trump citing his "key role in... creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan".

In a deal brokered by the US, Israel and the UAE, last month had agreed to normalise their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annexe parts of the West Bank.

There were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020. Out of that 211 were individuals and 107 are organisations.

Those eligible to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize are public figures, including national politicians, professors and former prize winners. In February and March each year, nominations are shortlisted. The winners are announced in October. (ANI)

