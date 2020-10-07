Trump instructs representatives to halt COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election

Washington DC [USA], October 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he has told his representatives to stop negotiating with Democrats in Congress over a new round of coronavirus relief aid until after the November 3 election.

"...request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked...," tweeted the US President.

Trump mentioned that he had rejected the request of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who had asked for an amount of USD 2.4 trillion to bailout Democratic states.



"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their..," he said in another tweet.

"Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment......also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!," he added.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year. (ANI)

