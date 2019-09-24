Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to reporters during a bilateral with President Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to reporters during a bilateral with President Trump

Trump is a very good friend of India: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:05 IST

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York and called him a "good friend of India".
Speaking to reporters during a bilateral with Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting, Modi said, "Trump is definitely my friend and a very good friend of India. Relations between India and the United States are proceeding at a good and fast pace".
Modi also outlined a recent trade deal inked during the Houston leg of his US visit and stated that it will lead to the creation of 50 thousand jobs in years to come.
"In Houston, in my presence, an agreement was signed by Indian company Petronet for the amount of 2.5 billion dollars. This amount will be invested in the energy sector. In years to come, this will result in the trade of an amount of 60 billion dollars worth of trade and would lead to the creation of 50, 000 jobs which I think is a very big initiative taken by India", Prime Minister Modi said.
Emphasising over the continued engagements between India and the United States, Prime Minister Modi also termed it a good sign for the democratic world.
"After the formation of our new government, I have had the opportunity to meet President Trump on three occasions, where we have held detailed and fruitful discussions on different issues.
"The continuous engagement, nearness and ease between the largest and oldest democracies is a great sign for the world which believes in democratic values", Modi said.
The Prime Minister also stated that close ties and the friendship between India and the US are based on values and will continue to strengthen in times to come.
He also thanked Trump for his visit to the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event that took place on September 22 in Houston, while referring to his presence at the event as a proud moment for Indian residents in America.
"I am very grateful to President Trump for coming to Houston. He dedicated large time to it and it was a proud moment for Indian Americans", Trump said.
During the bilateral, Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, amongst other government officials. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was present in the US delegation, apart from others.
Earlier, the two leaders had jointly addressed a gathering of more than 50,000 people at 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday. The two leaders did not refrain from showcasing the close personal bond shared by them during the mega event which was held in Modi's honour. (ANI)

