US President Donald Trump (File Photo)
US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Trump lashes out at Iran over internet shutdown

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:18 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Iran for blocking the internet to cover up the "tremendous violence" in the country during the anti-government protests.
"Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country," Trump tweeted.
"They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!" He added.
Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 in response to the government's decision to roll out a petrol-rationing scheme and slash subsidies in a move that sent prices soaring by 50 per cent.
Meanwhile, the government began restoring internet access in the capital and a number of provinces on Thursday, five days after a nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle deadly protests, reported Al Jazeera.
The internet is being gradually restored in the country," the semi-official news agency Fars reported, quoting unidentified "informed sources". (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 05:47 IST

CPEC not an aid to Pak but form of financing ensuring guaranteed...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Thursday deemed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a form of financing ensuring guaranteed profits for Chinese state-owned enterprises, and pointed out that the multi-billion dollar

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

Netanyahu calls corruption charges against him 'attempted coup'

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected his indictment on a series of corruption charges and accused the prosecutors of staging an attempted coup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:53 IST

US: Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for presidential run

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork with US Federal Election Commission on Thursday to run for President as a Democrat in the 2020 elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:52 IST

4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted into Trudeau's new Cabinet

Ottawa [Canada], Nov 22 (ANI): Four Indian-origin lawmakers, including a Hindu woman, are among the 36 ministers inducted into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:41 IST

16 found alive inside sealed lorry trailer on Ireland bound ferry

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 22 (ANI): Sixteen men were found alive inside a sealed lorry trailer heading towards Ireland from France on a ferry, Irish media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:48 IST

Imran Khan, Trump discuss Afghan peace process, other regional...

Islamabad [Pakistan] Nov 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night during which the former re-affirmed Islamabad's commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and s

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:48 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 21 (ANI): Israel's attorney general on Thursday indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:15 IST

China warns US of 'counter measures' if Trump signs Bills...

Beijing [China], Nov 21 (ANI): China has called upon US President Donald Trump to veto the legislation aimed at supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement, warning that it will retaliate with counter-measures if the Congress-backed bills become law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:55 IST

Imran Khan asks his party 'not to worry' in foreign funding case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 21 (ANI): After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered hearing of the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on a daily basis, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his party leaders not to worry about the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:12 IST

Neglected tropical diseases leave victims liable to families, says expert

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Nov 21 (ANI): Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), such as intestinal worms in children, river blindness and glaucoma, cause physical disability among the victims and make them liable to their families and societies for the rest of their lives especially in poor countries across the

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:54 IST

Awami Action Committee in PoK highlights Pakistan's misrule in...

Gilgit [PoK], Nov 21 (ANI): Leaders of a Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) based party have challenged the Pakistani establishment to form a joint team and access the ground situation in Gilgit-Baltistan where the people for long have been facing the question of their survival for different reasons.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:02 IST

Nepal: Newly appointed ministers take charge

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 21 (ANI): A day after a major diplomatic reshuffle in the Nepali Cabinet under Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the newly-appointed ministers took charge of their offices on Thursday.

Read More
iocl