Trump lashes out at Iran over internet shutdown

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Iran for blocking the internet to cover up the "tremendous violence" in the country during the anti-government protests.

"Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country," Trump tweeted.

"They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!" He added.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 in response to the government's decision to roll out a petrol-rationing scheme and slash subsidies in a move that sent prices soaring by 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government began restoring internet access in the capital and a number of provinces on Thursday, five days after a nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle deadly protests, reported Al Jazeera.

The internet is being gradually restored in the country," the semi-official news agency Fars reported, quoting unidentified "informed sources". (ANI)

