Trump likely to be discharged tomorrow: White House physicians

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): The medical team treating US President Donald Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Sunday said that he had experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness but he is likely to be discharged on October 5.

Speaking at a briefing, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said, "The president experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness, has remained without fever since Friday morning and vital signs are stable."

Dr Brian Garibaldi, head of the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit and a member of the team treating Trump, said, "The president has completed a second dose of remdesivir, and his kidney and liver functions were normal."



He further stated that Trump could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday.

"Today Trump is doing well. He is up and around. If we see that he is doing well like he is today then we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow [Monday]," Dr Garibaldi added.

On Thursday (local time), President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

