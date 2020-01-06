Trump made right decision to stop Soleimani from terror campaign, says Pompeo

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Amid soaring tensions over Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's killing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday again backed President Donald Trump's action to order the airstrike near Baghdad International Airport that killed the senior general, who was famous for promoting Tehran's international engagements, especially among its neighbours.

"It's very clear the world's a safer place. Qasem Soleimani no longer walks the planet. US President Donald Trump made right decision to stop Soleimani from terror campaign that he'd been engaged in against America and prevented future plans that he had," said Pompeo.

Pompeo was one of the key supporters of the military operation against the Iranian military commander and had asked President Trump months ago to instigate the attack, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing senior US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In the early hours of Friday, the United States carried out an airstrike near the Baghdad airport, killing Soleimani and Iraqi military leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

The US believes both the officials were behind recent attacks on military bases, as well as other activities targeting the US in the region, including organising demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

According to sources, as cited by the newspaper, Pompeo spoke with Trump multiple times every day during the week prior to the killing of Soleimani.

On December 29, last year, Pompeo along with several other defence officials, travelled to Trump's private club in Florida and presented possible responses to Iranian aggression, including the killing of Soleimani, one source said.

Pompeo had begun campaigning for the operation months ago but was met with initial resistance from Trump. However, recent changes to Trump's national security team and the President's desire not to appear hesitant ahead of his 2020 election campaign, gave Pompeo the green light to push for the operation, the outlet said.

The killing of Soleimani has led to an increase in tensions in the region. Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the US "crime."

Iran pulled completely from the 2015 nuclear deal on Sunday and threatened to attack US forces within its strike range. Washington has warned that it would retaliate. (ANI)

