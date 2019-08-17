US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Trump meets his top security advisors to discuss US-Taliban peace plan

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 07:28 IST

Washington (US) Aug 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday met with his top national security advisers to review US-Taliban peace plan and said many on the opposite side of the war in Afghanistan are looking to make a peace deal.
"Just completed a very good meeting on Afghanistan. Many on the opposite side of this 19-year war, and us, are looking to make a deal - if possible," Trump tweeted.
Trump held a meeting in Bedminster with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Zalmay Khalilzad, US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, CNN reported.
"Discussions centred around our ongoing negotiations and eventual peace and reconciliation agreement with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan," according to Hogan Gidley, White House principal deputy press secretary. "The meeting went very well, and the negotiations are proceeding."
The United States is preparing to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war.
Earlier this month, Khalilzad had said the Taliban have indicated that they are willing to sign the peace agreement.
Meanwhile, the Taliban has also said that it is hopeful to reach an agreement.
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, had recently told the Voice of America that they are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the upcoming talks. Shaheen added that the Taliban negotiators have done their part and it is now up to the American side whether they have "made up their mind" and take the next step of winding up the dialogue process.
Understandably, once the agreement between the US and the Taliban is inked, it will require the latter to immediately enter into negotiations with Afghan stakeholders. It may be noted that the Taliban, so far, have consistently refused to hold direct talks with President Ashraf Ghani's government, denouncing it as a puppet administration. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 07:34 IST

In another setback, US cuts USD 440 million financial aid to Pak

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): In another jolt to Pakistan, the United States slashed the aid to the cash-strapped nation by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 07:31 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 31 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 17 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 31 times in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 06:13 IST

Pak govt to hold meeting to chalk out future course of action on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): After failing to censure India at United Nations Security Council, baffled Pakistan government has called a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss its future plan of action on Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 06:01 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed the "deep convergences" of the strategic relationship shared by the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:51 IST

Day after Gibraltar releases Iranian tanker, US issues warrant...

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): A day after Gilbraltar released a detained Iranian oil tanker, the United States on Friday issued a warrant to seize the vessel for violating international law by allegedly making illicit shipments to Syria.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:49 IST

Kim Jong-un oversees new weapon test: State media

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 17 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday said that it has tested a "new weapon" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:16 IST

33 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli military in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 17 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 33 Palestinians were killed following clashes with Israeli soldiers on Friday in Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:54 IST

After failing at UNSC, Pak cries foul

New York [US], Aug 17 (ANI): After China and Pakistan failed to censure India at United Nations Security Council, Islamabad on Friday cried foul.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:08 IST

Trump asks Pak PM to initiate dialogue with India to resolve...

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): In another diplomatic win for India, US President Donald Trump on Friday asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate a dialogue with New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:03 IST

Pakistan an illegal occupier, has no locus standi on Kashmir...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 17 (ANI): A European think tank has raised objections over Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, saying that the country is an illegal occupier and has no locus standi on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:34 IST

India committed to Simla agreement, Pakistan should stop terror...

New York, [USA] Aug 17 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said New Delhi was committed to the Simla agreement to resolve issues with Pakistan and it was for the neighbouring country to "stop terror to start talks".

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:37 IST

Jaishankar meets US Congressional delegation

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met a five-member US Congressional delegation here and exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues.

Read More
iocl