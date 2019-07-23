US President Donald Trump shakes hand Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa
US President Donald Trump shakes hand Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa

Trump meets Pak Army Chief Bajwa

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 02:50 IST

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): The United States President Donald Trump here on Monday met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa.
Bajwa, along with director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed, was accompanying the visiting delegation led by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
This is the first time that a Pakistani prime minister was accompanied by the country's top generals for an official meet.
Bajwa will also meet acting defence secretary Richard V. Spencer, the chairman of joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley and other senior officials at the Pentagon.
During the meeting, Khan and Trump held a discussion on a wide range of issue including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade.
Trump asked Khan to "shut down" all terrorist groups operating in Pakistan.
"It is vital that Pakistan take action to shut down all [terrorist] groups once and for all," said the White House statement, following the meeting of President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Trump also said that Pakistan could help play a role in stabilising Afghanistan after US pullout and suggested he could restore hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan "depending on what we work out." (ANI)

