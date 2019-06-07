US President Donald Trump (File photo)
Trump mulling over declaring 'new emergency' for imposing tariffs on Mexico

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:00 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump is planning to declare a national emergency for slapping new tariffs on Mexico over the flow of migrants into his country, according to a draft document.
The new emergency is necessary due to "the failure of the Government of Mexico to take effective action to reduce the mass migration of aliens illegally crossing into the United States through Mexico," the document said.
Last week, Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October, The Hill reported.
"The United States Government has repeatedly asked the Government of Mexico to take responsibility and help reduce this mass migration. Yet the Government of Mexico has failed to take sufficient action to alleviate this problem, has allowed this mass incursion to increase, and has failed to secure its own southern border," the draft document said.
Representatives of the US and Mexico on Wednesday failed to reach an agreement on the immigration issue during high-stakes negotiations held at the White House.
Shortly after the meeting, Trump had tweeted to inform that "not nearly enough" progress was made in the negotiations, and reiterated that in case no agreement is reached between the two sides, the tariffs would begin on Monday "as per schedule."
The US President had said that he would carry out his threat under authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and he would lift tariffs only "if the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico".
Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the US' position has not changed, adding that tariffs will be imposed next week as announced.
"Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time," she said in an e-mail statement.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that there's an influx of drugs and criminals from US' southern border with Mexico. He has used these claims to justify and press for the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. (ANI)

