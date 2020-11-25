Trump names new US envoy to ASEAN

Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has nominated a new Ambassador, Major (Retired) General Eldon Regua, to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the White House.

"Major General Eldon P Regua, USA, (Ret) to be representative of the United States of America to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," read a statement from the White House.



The statement added, "Major General Eldon P Regua served with distinction in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve for 36 years before his retirement in 2013. Major General Regua last served as Deputy Commanding General/Chief of Staff (Wartime) for the United States Eighth Army headquartered in Seoul, Korea."

Regua currently serves as the Vice-President of NextStep Technology, Inc in Springfield, Virginia, the statement read.

The White House said that he is the recipient of numerous awards for his military service, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster. (ANI)

