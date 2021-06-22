Trump not considering becoming next House speaker in 2022

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The former US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not considering vying for the role of the House of Representatives in 2022 though he is aware of the mounting rumors.

"I have heard the talk and it's getting more and more. But it is not something that I would have considered, but certainly there is a lot of talk about it," Trump said in an interview with conservative outlet Real America's Voice.



The former US President also noted that he has a good relationship with the House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who can potentially become the next speaker if the Republicans win back the majority after the midterm elections in the last quarter of 2022, and hopes "to do everything traditionally."

In a recent interview to Fox News on Saturday McCarthy confirmed that Trump was considering to run for the speaker chair and become the first unelected official in the position.

In early June, in another interview, Trump said he was interested in the idea of becoming the House speaker to come back to the American big politics before 2024 when the next presidential elections will take place. (ANI/Sputnik)

