Trump receives Imran Khan at White House in DC

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump received Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday.

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The meeting between Khan and Trump will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation on trade and investment between the countries, as well as working "towards peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular", Pakistan's Information Ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

US-Pakistan ties have been strained in recent times, especially after Trump suspended an aid of USD 1.3 billion to Pakistan last year. Washington had said that the aid would remain suspended until Islamabad takes steps against terrorists on its soil.

As per a schedule released by the White House, the meeting will begin at around 12:05 pm (local time) and would be followed by an expanded bilateral lunch at around 12.50 pm.

Before Trump, Khan also met Republican Senator and Head of Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Lindsey Graham, at the Pakistan House in Washington.

After the meeting, Khan said Graham "has been the most vocal and active supporter of refreshing US-Pakistan bilateral ties in the interest of regional peace and security". (ANI)

