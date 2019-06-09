United States President Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump

Trump refutes claims Mexico agreed to take border actions months before tariff deal

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:48 IST

Washington D.C. [US], Jun 9 (ANI): Refuting the claims made in a recent report by New York Times that Mexico had agreed to take border action months before Donald Trump announced tariff deal, the US President said on Sunday that much of what was in the recent deal signed on Friday was not accomplished by the previous administrations.
"Another false report in the Failing@nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico," Trump wrote on Twitter
"Additionally, and for many years not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time. There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn't exist for decades," he added.


According to a report by The New York Times, Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US.
"Friday's joint declaration says Mexico agreed to the "deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border," the report read.
"But the Mexican government had already pledged to do that in March during secret talks in Miami between Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of homeland security, and Olga Sanchez, the Mexican secretary of the interior, the officials said," it added.
After days of the gruelling negotiations between the two sides, Trump on Friday had announced that his administration had reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration, adding that the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended."
"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," Trump had tweeted.
The US President also said that Mexico agreed to take "strong measures" to deal with illegal immigration and the details of the deal would be released by the State Department shortly.
"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!" another tweet from Trump read.
Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October.
The Mexican government has been under intense pressure from the Trump administration to block thousands of migrants from gaining asylum in the US.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that there is an influx of drugs and criminals from the US' southern border with Mexico. He has used these claims to justify and press for the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:25 IST

Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a block of luxury flats in eastern London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Pope Francis appeals for peace in Sudan following military crackdown

Vatican City [Vatican City] Jun 9 (ANI): In the wake of the recent military crackdown in Sudan that left at least 113 pro-democracy protestors dead last week, Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for peace and resumption of dialogues between the opposing factions in the African country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Earth anthem penned by Indian poet-diplomat premiered in Europe

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 9 (ANI): In a proud moment for the nation, an earth anthem penned by Indian poet and diplomat Abhay Kumar was recently performed at Amsterdam Business Gala Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:28 IST

Amid continuing US sanctions, Javad Zarif urges Europe to...

Tehran [Iran], Jun 9 (ANI): Iran on Sunday reiterated its threat to further withdraw from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in case the European countries do not normalise economic ties with the Tehran amid continued US sanctions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:21 IST

Sudan's pro-military movement calls for nationwide 'civil disobedience'

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 9 (ANI): In the aftermath of a bloody military crackdown that left at least 113 people dead in Khartoum, Sudan's pro-military movement has called for a nationwide 'civil disobedience' movement to demand civilian rule in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:10 IST

London: Baloch organisations hold joint campaign against...

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): The World Baloch Organization (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) have jointly launched a human rights awareness campaign in London.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:16 IST

Mortal remains of 12 Indians killed in Dubai bus accident brought home

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): The mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in a bus accident in Dubai reached India on Sunday, according to the Consul General of India in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:11 IST

Neighbourhood First: Modi wraps up 2-nation visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Highlighting the importance India attaches to its neighbourhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrapped up his first bilateral overseas trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Massive protest in Hong Kong against China extradition bill

Hong Kong [China], Jun 9 (ANI): Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the recently proposed extradition rules by the government that would allow criminal suspects in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Afghanistan: 4 Taliban militants killed after IED explodes prematurely

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): At least four Taliban militants were killed and one sustained injury after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of Daikundi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:22 IST

Mallya spotted at Kennington Oval, evades questions on extradition

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Democracy a part of India's ethos: Modi interacts with...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Welcomed amid loud chants of "Modi!Modi!", Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka at the India House here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl