Trump refutes Iran's claim of capturing CIA spies as 'totally false'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday refuted Iran's claims that it has busted a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spy ring and arrested 17 suspects in this regard.

"The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth," the President tweeted.

"Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!" he added.

Earlier, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had admitted that some of the detained suspects were sentenced to death.

As per the document, the spying was launched to gather classified information "from substantial centres as well as intelligence/technical operations."

The announcement comes at a time when tensions are high between Iran and western powers following Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal last year.

A series of maritime episodes have further led to a standoff, especially after Iran seized a UK-flagged vessel at the Strait of Hormuz last week.

Tehran has stated that the British ship was "violating international regulations," leading to its seizure.

The UK, on the other hand, has demanded the ship's release and threatened Iran with "robust" action. (ANI)

