Trump reiterates commitment to stop endless wars, says '19-year-low' of US troops in Afghanistan

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): With less than a week left for his term to expire, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) expanded on his military accomplishments stating that the presence of American troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria were at its lowest and that he will "always be committed to stopping the endless wars".

"United States military troops in Afghanistan are at a 19-year low. Likewise, Iraq and Syria are also at the lowest point in many years. I will always be committed to stopping the endless wars," The White House quoted Trump as saying.

"It has been a great honour to rebuild our military and support our brave men and women in uniform. USD 2.5 trillion invested, including in beautiful new equipment--all made in the U.S.A," the statement by Trump added.



On January 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be taking the oath.

The Hill reported growing concerns over security threats surrounding the occasion, following last week's violent attack on the Capitol, which has shaken the country's confidence and put scrutiny on law enforcement and safety in Washington.

The impending threat has already led to a series of announcements, including federal and state officials beefing up security in the area. Thousands of National Guard troops are expected to be deployed in Washington DC in the coming days.

Meanwhile, President Trump has declared a state of emergency till January 24, and the Secret Service will begin special protections for the inaugural event on Wednesday, a week earlier than initially planned. (ANI)

