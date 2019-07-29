United States President Donald Trump (File photo)
United States President Donald Trump (File photo)

Trump rejects accusations of being a 'racist'

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets during the weekend pushed back on accusations of instigating racism yet again after he took an aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district covers much of the majority-black city of Baltimore, on Saturday.
"There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!," the President tweeted.
"If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical "oversight" is a joke!" he added.
"Under the Trump Administration, African American unemployment is the lowest (best) in the history of the United States. No President has come close to doing this before! I also created successful Opportunity Zones. Waiting for Nancy and Elijah to say, 'Thank you, Mr. President!'" he said.
The President on Saturday and Sunday sent more than a dozen tweets assailing Cummings and the city of Baltimore.
The weekend started with Trump describing the country's 30th largest city and surrounding areas as a "very dangerous and filthy place" where "no human being would want to live," and it ended with Trump calling Cummings -- the son of sharecroppers in South Carolina -- a "racist."
It marked the second time in three weeks that Trump with his 'racist' comments targeted prominent lawmakers, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.
Trump's comments against Cummings were labelled to be "racist" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had also backed the four POC (People of Colour) Congresswomen who were at the receiving end of Trump's Twitter tirade recently.
However, continuing his rant against Cummings, the President used the hashtag "#BlacksForTrump2020" in one of the posts targetting Cummings. "Elijah Cummings spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through "Oversight." He does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district! #BlacksForTrump2020."
Trump has previously rejected accusations of being a racist by claiming that he does not have "racist bone" in his body. "Those tweets were NOT racist," he said while referring to his statements against the Congresswomen. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:14 IST

Pompeo says Tehran hasn't accepted his offer to speak directly...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday said that the Iranian regime has declined his offer to travel to the country and speak directly to its people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:43 IST

65 killed by Boko Haram at funeral in North Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 29 (ANI): At least 65 people lost their lives after local terror group Boko Haram opened fire on a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno in the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:22 IST

Armed miners invade Amazon village in Brazil after killing...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 29 (ANI): Several dozen heavily armed miners dressed in military fatigues invaded an indigenous village in remote northern Brazil this week and fatally stabbed at least one of the community's leaders, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:05 IST

National intelligence chief Dan Coats to resign next month, tweets Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday announced that Dan Coats, the director of US National Intelligence, is stepping down from his post and will be replaced by Texas Republican Representative, John Ratcliffe, next month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:25 IST

5 doctors killed in airstrike on Libya hospital

Tripoli [Libya], July 29 (ANI): At least five doctors lost their lives after an air raid by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) targeted a hospital in the southern outskirts of Libya's capital Tripoli, an official from the UN-recognised government of the war-ravaged country said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:58 IST

India strongly condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate's office

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack in Kabul that targeted the office of Vice Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh and left two people dead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:35 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique, visits FADM military headquarters

Maputo [Mozambique], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the military headquarters of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique (FADM) following his arrival at Southern African country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:22 IST

Kovind arrives in Benin, first visit by an Indian President

Cotonou [Benin], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Benin on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of the West African region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:27 IST

Amrullah Saleh survives major attack on his residence in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): Former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief and Vice-Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh survived a major attack on his residence here on Sunday that claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 15 others injured.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:38 IST

Hong Kong: Clashes between police, demonstrators continue on...

Hong Kong, July 28 (ANI): Violent clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators continued on Sunday, the third day of mass protests against the alleged recent police brutality.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:39 IST

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): An election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, has been spotted in Israel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Explosion rocks Kabul, 7 feared killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 15 people injured after a car explosion rocked Kabul which targetted the office of Vice President candidate Amrullah Saleh here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl