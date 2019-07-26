Trump rejects Apple's appeal for tariff waivers on Mac pro parts

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration would not grant Apple Inc any relief from tariffs for the Macbook Pro parts that are made in China, and asked the company to instead make them in America.

"Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Apple had asked the Office of the US Trade Representative to exclude components of the company's forthcoming Mac Pro from the list of products that could be hit by tariffs of 25 per cent, amid the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, reported The Hill

The Mac Pro used to be manufactured in the US from the past several years, but Apple last month moved production of the devices to China.

The company's shares dipped immediately after Trump's tweet.

Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade war for the past several months. The Trump Administration has levied billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods in response to which China imposed retaliatory duties on American products. (ANI)

