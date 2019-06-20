Trump revives focus on Hillary Clinton email controversy at 2020 campaign announcement

Orlando [US], Jun 19 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday revived his focus on the email controversy of his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, during a massive rally in Orlando organised to announced his official run for re-election in the 2020 Presidential elections.

Trump told the crowd that he would not have got the same benefit of doubt had the email scandal been linked to him, instead of Hillary who got a "free pass" even after deleting over thirty-three thousand emails.

"If you want to know how the system is rigged, just compare how they came after us for three years with everything they had versus the free pass they gave to Hillary and her aides after they set up an illegal server, destroyed evidence, deleted and acid washed thirty-three thousand e-mails, exposed classified information and turned the State Department into a pay for play cash machine," Fox news quoted Trump as saying.

"If I got a subpoena for e-mails if I deleted one e-mail. Like a love note to Melania it's the electric chair for Trump," the US President joked.

Trump set off for the rally along with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife. He began his speech by taking a dig at the media.

"You know, if we have three or four empty seats, the fake news will say headlines he didn't fill the arena," he said.

"The American dream is back. It's bigger, better and stronger than ever before," he told the gathered crowd

"He truly loves this country and will continue to work on your behalf for as long as he can. All of us will," CNN quoted the First Lady as telling the gathered crowd, with Trump on stage.

"Re-elect Donald Trump and we will keep America great!" Pence said before the Trumps came on stage at the massive rally.

The incumbent US President was propelled to power after the 2016 Presidential elections, where he beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to secure a clear majority.

The 2016 Presidential polls, however, were marred with allegations against the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with the Russians, which was proved to be untrue through the recently culminated Special Counsel Robert Mueller's extensive investigations.

While there has only been one clear candidate for the Presidential polls from the Republicans' side, scores of Democrats have launched their campaigns, including former Vice President Joe Biden. In fact, opinion polls project Biden to be a frontrunner as the Democrats' candidate for the 2020 polls, with Bernie Sanders trailing behind.

During Tuesday's rally, Trump targetted the Democrats in his speech. "Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred prejudice and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it. Not acceptable. It's not going to happen," he said. (ANI)

