Trump says both China, Ukraine should probe Bidens

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Stating publicaly what is already the subject of an impeachment inquiry, United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do with regard to the Bidens.

"Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they'd start a major investigation into the Bidens. It's a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens," Trump said in response, as reported by CNN.

"Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine," Trump added. "So, I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens."

Meanwhile, China has said that they have "little interest" in becoming embroiled in a US political controversy, reported CNN.

In a July 15 telephonic conversation with Zelenskiy, Trump had asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Biden and his son, Hunter, and other matters he saw as potentially beneficial to him for political gains.



The US President cajoled Zelenskiy to co-ordinate with attorney general William Barr and Giuliani, according to a reconstituted transcript of the call that was released by the White House on Wednesday. (ANI)

