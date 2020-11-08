Trump says election 'far from over', dismisses Biden's victory

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Moments after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, President Donald Trump stated that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump issued a statement where he claimed that networks were helping the Democrat "falsely" pose as the winner and promised to fight the results in court, reported The Hill.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Trump said in a statement released by his campaign.

The statement confirms what Trump's allies had expected -- he does not plan to concede the race and instead intends to challenge the results in court, according to The Hill.

He said that his campaign would begin court fights on Monday "to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated".



Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Trump went on an aggressive rant, claiming that he had won the election, and alleged that the observers were not allowed in the counting rooms while slamming mail-in ballots.

"THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!" he tweeted, however, Twitter has flagged the said tweet saying the "claim about election fraud is disputed".

"71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!" he said in another tweet.

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated Trump in a closely contested election and will go on to become the 46th president of the United States. (ANI)

