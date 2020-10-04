Trump says 'feeling well' in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he was "feeling well" after being hospitalised following his positive diagnosis of coronavirus. He also thanked the "amazing" medical staff at Walter Reed hospital for their assistance.

"Doctors, nurses and all at the great Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are amazing. Tremendous progress has been made over the last six months in fighting this plague. With their help, I am feeling well," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, White House physician Dr Sean Conley had said that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment.



Later on Saturday, Dr Conley issued a memo, pointing out an error in Trump's health updates, that was earlier provided by him.

In a memorandum, Conley wrote, "The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1 and had received Regeneron's antibody on Friday, October 2."

"This morning while summarizing the President's health, I incorrectly used the term 'seventy-two hours' instead of 'day three' and 'forty-eight hours' instead of 'day two' with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy," he concluded. (ANI)

