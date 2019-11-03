US President Donald Trump (File photo)
Trump says he is willing to invite Ukrainian President to US

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:22 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he is willing to invite his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for talks.
Speaking to journalists before his departure for New York, Trump said he would "certainly" invite Zelenskyy if the Ukrainian President wanted to come.
In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.
Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to "read out loud" to the people of the US the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.
The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:24 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Mali attack

Bamako [Mali], Nov 3 (ANI): The Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:20 IST

Delhi: 8th Indo-German Energy Forum takes place, 8 MoUs inked

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The eighth Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) 2019 took place in Delhi where officials from the two countries discussed areas to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:14 IST

Former Pak PM Abbasi rushed to hospital over deteriorating health

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for a check-up on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Sturgeon claims Scottish independence 'within touching distance'...

Glasgow [UK], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Scotland's independence is "very near", which makes the upcoming UK general election most important ever to put the future of the region into its own hands, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:41 IST

'US committed to building defence ties with India grounded in...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Saturday said that the United States is committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development and innovation after the two countries signed a Statement of Intent

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:32 IST

Munir Akram takes charge as Pak's envoy to UN

New York [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's diplomat Munir Akram took charge as country's new permanent representative to the United Nations here on Friday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:28 IST

Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelet count drops again

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif continues to remain critical and his platelet count has dropped again even as doctors are trying to reduce the steroid dose being administered to the ailing leader.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Blast in Syrian town bordering Turkey kills 13

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 2 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in a Syrian town bordering Turkey on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:00 IST

Over 30 Pakistani migrants found hidden in truck in southern France

Paris [France], Nov 2 (ANI): Over 30 Pakistani migrants, including three teenagers, were found hidden in a truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a motorway in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:40 IST

India, Uzbekistan sign 3 MoUs in fields of Military Medicine and...

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan on Saturday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of Military Medicine and Military Education to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:50 IST

India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of terrorism and separatism in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in reference to the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Ka

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:29 IST

PM Modi releases commemorative coin marking 550th birth...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' prior to his speech at the Sawasdee PM Modi event in Bangkok.

