US President Donald Trump
Trump says he just wants results on Iran nuclear deal

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 21:52 IST

Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): After days of escalations, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he just wants results on the nuclear deal with Iran.
"I don't care what kind of a deal. It can be separate or it can be total. Anything that gets to the result - they cannot have a nuclear weapon," US president Donald Trump told NBC on being asked if he wants China or Russia involved in it.
Notably, Washington, unilaterally pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran.
The recent tensions in the Gulf are a result of Iran's action of shooting down a US military drone last week, claiming that it was in Iranian air space.
Washington has labelled the incident as an "unprovoked attack" as the drone was flying over international waters. The two countries got engaged in a war of words with both claiming their version of the story to be true.
Trump has also threatened for additional sanctions against Iran to stop the country from owning nuclear weapons.
Iran, on its part, has left no stone unturned to prove that the US drone was in its territorial waters to back its action.
"More evidence--including encroachment of an MQ9 spy drone on 5/26, speedboat purchases & phone calls planning to attribute ship attacks to Iran--indicate #B_Team was moments away from trapping @realDonaldTrump into a war. Prudence prevented it, but #EconomicTerrorism brings tension.," Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Iran to not "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," after Trump abruptly called off airstrikes against Iranian targets that were planned in response to the downing of an American military drone. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:13 IST

