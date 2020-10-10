Trump says he may be free of COVID-19, awaiting new test results

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump said that he has been retested and could be free of the novel coronavirus disease, although he has not received the results yet.

"I have been retested and I have not even found out numbers or anything yet, but I have been retested," Trump told Fox News on Friday (local time). "I know I am at either the bottom of the scale or free."

Trump also said he stopped taking medication about eight hours ago.



On Thursday, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump was on track to participate in public events again by Saturday.

ABC News reported that Trump will hold his first public event at the White House on Saturday since his diagnosis, however, he will give his speech from the balcony.

Moreover, the Trump re-election campaign announced that the president will have a rally on Monday in Florida. (ANI/Sputnik)

