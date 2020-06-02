Trump says he will invoke 1807 law to mobilize military in US to 'quickly solve the problem'

Washington DC [USA], June 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is invoking an 1807 law to mobilize the military around the country to "quickly solve the problem."

"I am also taking swift and decisive action to protect our capital Washington DC. As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and enforcement officers to stop the rioting, vandalism, assaults & wanton destruction of property," Trump said during a press briefing.

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights," he added.

He further said that he has "strongly recommended deploying national guard in sufficient number that we dominate the streets. mayors and governors must establish overwhelming law and order presence until the violence has been quelled."

"We are putting everybody on warning, our 7 o'clock curfew will be strictly enforced. Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

Trump recommended every Governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that will dominate the streets. "Mayors and Governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled, " he said.

The US President on Monday said that all Americans are rightly 'sickened by the brutal death' of George Floyd and his administration is fully committed to providing justice to George and his family.

"All American was rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed the justice will be fully served for George and his family and He will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend and protect the great country and the American people. I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

Trump further said that he cannot allow the righteous cry and peaceful protesters to be drawn out by an angry mob.

According to the US media report, riot police gas protesters outside white house moments before Trump was supposed to speak. (ANI)