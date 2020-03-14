Trump says he would most likely get tested for Covid-19

Washington D.C.[USA], Mar 14 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that would "most likely" take a test for novel coronavirus.

Trump made the remarks in response to queries from reporters after his announcement of a nationwide emergency in view of the developing coronavirus situation in the United States.

Trump was asked that he was standing next to a person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The US President referred to his picture with Fabio Wajngarten, Press Secretary of Brazilian resident, Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive.

"I haven't seen the picture. Somebody said there's a picture with somebody taking a picture with me, but I haven't seen it. But I can tell you... I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested.. Most likely, yeah. most likely... Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway. Fairly soon," Trump said to a series of questions.

Asked if the media will be told the results, he said, "We're working on that. We're working out a schedule."

According to CNN, White House officials on Friday sprang into action soon after early rumours began to surface that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may have tested positive for coronavirus. The Brazilian President had a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

The early reports were wrong and Bolsonaro later confirmed that he was tested negative for the virus. However, Bolsonaro's press secretary was tested positive.

The White House physician, Navy Commander Sean Conley had released a note on Friday (local time) saying that Trump came in contact for a brief moment and shows no symptoms of the disease. He further added that quarantine for the President is not necessary.

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and special advisor to the President has been working from home after she came in contact with Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, who was tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

