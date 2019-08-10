Trump says Kim wrote him a 'beautiful letter' on US-S Korea military exercises

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the ongoing military exercises between the US and South Korea.

Addressing media at the White House, Trump said he received a "three-paged" "very beautiful letter" from Kim on Thursday (local time). He also said he and Kim would hold another meeting, without mentioning the possible date and location, Xinhua news agency reported.

Denuclearisation negotiations between the US and North Korea have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim ended without reaching an agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

At the end of June, Trump and Kim met at the inter-Korean border, and the two leaders agreed to set up teams to resume working-level negotiations in weeks, but to no avail.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he was hopeful that Washington and Pyongyang would get back to the negotiating table in the coming weeks.

North Korea has conducted multiple short-range missile tests in less than two weeks. However, the Trump administration has repeatedly downplayed the significance of these tests, pointing out that the missiles are short-ranged, and, therefore, were not in violation of the agreement between Trump and Kim.

Korean Central News Agency had reported last week that Kim watched the demonstration launch of a new type of tactical guided missiles in the wee hours of Tuesday, sending an adequate warning to the US-South Korea joint military drill underway. (ANI)

