Trump says major lawsuits showing unconstitutionality of Presidential election coming

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has promised more lawsuits in the near future that will prove the unconstitutionality of the November presidential election.



"Many of the court cases being filed all over the country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, and the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.

Major US media outlets said that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 presidential election. Biden himself has already delivered a national address declaring his victory. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified yet. Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud. (ANI/Sputnik)

