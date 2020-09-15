Trump says science doesn't know about climate change, he does

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the observations of scientists about climate change and predicted that it would soon get "cooler".

The Hill quoted Wade Crowfoot, California Secretary for Natural Resources, as saying, "We want to work with you to really recognize the change in climate and what it means for our forests. And actually work together with that science. That science is going to be key because if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed together protecting Californians."

Replying to the concern, Trump said, "It'll start getting cooler, you just watch."

On Crowfoot saying, "I wish science agreed with you," the US President further replied by saying, "I don't think science knows, actually."

The Hill further reported California Governor Gavin Newsom urging Trump to respect their "difference of opinion" on the issue.



"We've known each other too long, and as you suggest, the working relationship, I value. We obviously feel very strongly the hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting dryer," Newsom said. "Something has happened to the plumbing of the world, and we come from a perspective, humbly, where we submit the science in and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real and that is exacerbating this."

"I think there is an area of at least commonality on vegetation, forest management, but please respect -- and I know you do -- the difference of opinion out here as it relates to this fundamental issue on the issue of climate change," Newsom added.

Meanwhile, Trump has held forest mismanagement responsible for the wildfire in California and Oregon.

"When trees fall down after a short period of time they become very dry -- really like a matchstick ... and they can explode. Also leaves. When you have dried leaves on the ground it's just fuel for the fires," he said.

Sputnik quoted the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as confirming that a total of 22 people have so far died in the wildfires. The department further reported that over 4,100 structures have been destroyed and over 16,750 firefighters are working to contain the 29 major wildfires across California. (ANI)

