US President Donald Trump (file photo)
Trump says US 'not involved' in failed Iranian satellite launch

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 02:24 IST

Washington DC [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington had nothing to do in Iran's failed attempt to launch a satellite into space and wished Tehran "good luck" in finding out what went wrong.
Trump tweeted what seems to be an image of the site of the failed satellite launch by Iran.
"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Satellite imagery shared by NPR on Thursday showed that an Iranian rocket appeared to have exploded on the launch pad while attempting to launch a satellite into orbit. The incident marked Iran's third failed attempt this year to launch a rocket.
Plans to conduct three space launches were announced by the Iranian Defence Ministry earlier this year.
Since the rockets incorporate the same technology used for missiles, Washington has argued that the launches violate a United Nations Security Council resolution, which states that Tehran cannot undertake any activity related to Ballistic missiles, reported the Hill.
Iran on its part has denied that its space program is a cover for weapons development, maintaining that the program is peaceful. (ANI)

