Trump says will sign executive order on police reform on Tuesday

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said on Monday. "The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."

The US President said last Thursday that his administration was finalizing an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards" for the use of force in the line of duty.

Calls for changes in policing policies started after the death of a black man George Floyd. He died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protests broke out in the various cities against the killing of Floyd.

The calls intensified again this week after a white police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, in Atlanta. (ANI)

