Trump says will talk about Russian opposition leader's poisoning 'at another time'

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will not discuss the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and added he will talk about it "at another time".

"We will talk about that at another time," Trump told reporters when asked who he thought poisoned Navalny in Russia.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight within Russia. He was initially treated in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the airplane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was transferred to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment once the Russian doctors established he was fit for cross-border transportation by air.



The German government said doctors claimed they had proof that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group of toxins. According to Berlin, the conclusions of its doctors were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison in Navalny's organs. Moscow has demanded that Germany provide evidence to back up its claims, but has not received any.

Trump said he had no reason to doubt Germany's results. However, the US President said in early September during a press briefing that the US has no proof Navalny was poisoned. (ANI/Sputnik)

