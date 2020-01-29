Trump shares maps of Israel and Palestine as conceptualised under Middle East plan

Washington DC [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared maps of Israel and the "future state of Palestine" as conceptualised under the Middle East plan unveiled today at the White House.

The maps show West Bank area containing 15 "Israeli enclave communities" connected to the Gaza strip through a tunnel.

Sharing the maps on Twitter, Trump wrote, "I will always stand with the State of Israel and the Jewish people. I strongly support their safety and security and their right to live within their historical homeland. It's time for peace!



"This is what a future State of Palestine can look like, with capital in parts of East Jerusalem," the following tweet read.



The Middle East plan, which was three years in making, establishes Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and offers a path towards a two-state solution to one of the longest conflicts in history. (ANI)

