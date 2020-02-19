Trump signals 'very big' trade deal with India before US presidential elections

Washington [US], Feb 19 (ANI): President Donald Trump has signalled that a "big trade" deal might not be on the agenda during his visit to India next week, saying that he is saving "a very big" US-India deal for later.

"We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India," Trump said while talking to reporters.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad by noon on February 24 and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

Trump said that there would be seven million people between the airport and the stadium to welcome him.

"I happen to like PM Modi a lot. He told me we will have seven million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting," said Trump.

The President is also likely to visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.

Later in the day he will arrive in New Delhi and is expected to hold talks. On Tuesday morning, the US President will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

Prime minister Modi could then accompany the US leader to the Gandhi Ashram in Delhi (subjected to time availability if the Sabarmati ashram cannot be visited). The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

On Tuesday, President Trump will meet with executives of Indian companies -- with business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital -- at an event organized by the US embassy in New Delhi. The companies expected to be represented at the meeting include the Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, Mahindra and Mahindra.

POTUS's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner, following which he will depart for Washington. (ANI)