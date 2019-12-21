Trump signs controversial defence bill calling for sanctions against Russia, Turkey

Washington DC [USA], Dec 21 (Xinhua/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a $738 billion defence bill which includes controversial provisions calling for sanctions against Russia and Turkey.

Trump approved the 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which will increase the US' defence spending by about $20 billion, or about 2.8 per cent, at a signing ceremony held at the Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

The sprawling legislation has stirred up opposition overseas as it contains punitive provisions against Russia, Turkey and other countries. (Xinhua/ANI)

