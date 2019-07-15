Trump slammed for 'racist' jibes at Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump was criticised for his "racist" jibes against progressive Democratic congresswomen on Sunday.

While he did not take any names, the Twitter outburst comes shortly after Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley condemned the President's immigration policies, according to CNN.

The representatives, who are all women of colour, also criticised the conditions at border detention facilities.

Trump implied that the Democratic leaders weren't natural-born American citizens, asking the congresswomen to "go back" to their countries.

"So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," he tweeted.

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!" Trump added.

While Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens, Omar was born in Somalia. She had immigrated to the US when she was young and became a citizen in 2000, when she was 17-years-old, as per The New York Times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to Congresswomen's rescue, slamming Trump for his racist tirade.

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to "Make America Great Again" has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power," she tweeted.

"I reject @realDonaldTrump's xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for a humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!" she added.

All four Congresswomen have since responded to the racism, with Omar tweeting, "Mr President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen."

"Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached," Tlaib stated.

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley echoed a similar sentiment.

Democrats like Tlaib have been at the forefront in demanding Trump's impeachment, urging Pelosi to initiate the process. (ANI)

