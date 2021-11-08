Trump slams Biden over 'most embarrassing' Afghanistan withdrawal

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's administration for its withdrawal from Afghanistan and termed it the "most embarrassing and horrible thing", reported TOLOnews.

"What they did with the so-called withdrawal, which was really a surrender, what they did, it was the most embarrassing, horrible thing, and I don't know that if we will ever psychologically recover from that," TOLOnews quoted Trump as saying citing his interview with Fox News.

The former President claimed that he would never have withdrawn from the war-torn country the way the Biden administration did, as per the news channel.

Notably, it was under the administration of Donald Trump that the deal with the Taliban was signed about the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, following which the number of US troops in the country was decreased.



Trump asserted that he would have withdrawn too but with strength.

"Don't forget, I'm the one that brought it down to 2,500 troops. I would have been out too, but we would have been out with strength. We would have come out with strength," TOLOnews quoted Trump as saying in the interview.

The Republican Party leader came down heavily on President Biden over leaving Bagram Air Base in the north of Kabul and said that it was a strategic airbase near China. According to him, China will take over the base, as per the news channel.

"We would have kept Bagram because it is next to China. And it is one hour away from their nuclear facility, and we gave that up too," TOLOnews quoted Trump as saying.

Trump blasted Biden over leaving the US equipment and the American citizens in the war-torn country and said that Biden should not have withdrawn military personnel before evacuating all of these out of the land, reported the news channel. (ANI)

