Trump slams NBC network for 'horrible technical breakdown' during 1st Democratic debate

Osaka [Japan], June 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed NBC network for a "horrible technical breakdown" immediately after some mic issue emerged in the middle of the first Democratic debate in Miami, Florida.

He said that the network should be ashamed of themselves for the "truly unprofessional behaviour".

"@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!," tweeted Trump.

Democratic presidential candidates faced off the first of two night tonight. Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney are debating today.

The second part of the debate did not seem to go well, reported CNN.

When moderator Chick Todd asked Democratic candidates about their plans on gun law, some noises erupted in the background and prompted some of the candidates to say that their mic was working.

However, the moderator had to cut to a commercial break.

Trump, who is on his trip to Japan to attend G-20 Summit, seems to be closely following the debate.

Earlier in the day, Trump has deemed the first debate to be "boring".

He tweeted when his plane was being refuelled in Alaska as he heads to Japan for the G20: "BORING!".

