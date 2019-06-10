US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Trump slams NYT for 'false report' on Mexico immigration deal

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:05 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at The New York Times over the "shockingly false and untrue" report on the immigration deal reached with Mexico.
"The Failing @nytimes story on Mexico and Illegal Immigration through our Southern Border has now been proven shockingly false and untrue, bad reporting and the paper is embarrassed by it. The only problem is that they knew it was Fake News before it went out. Corrupt Media!" he tweeted.
On Saturday, The New York Times had reported that Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US.
"Friday's joint declaration says Mexico agreed to the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border," the Times report read.
"But the Mexican government had already pledged to do that in March during secret talks in Miami between Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of homeland security, and Olga Sanchez, the Mexican secretary of the interior," it said.
Trump had on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration, owing to which tariffs on the Central American country were "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two sides.
According to the deal, Mexico has agreed to strengthen its security presence at the southern border to stop the flow of Central American migrants from entering the US and boost intelligence sharing with Washington.
Mexico has also said that it would take stringent action against human and drug trafficking rings.
Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October. (ANI)

iocl