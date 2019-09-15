Trump speaks to Saudi crown prince, condemns attack on 2 oil factories

Washington [US], Sept 15 (ANI): Following the attacks on two Saudi oil factories, President Donald Trump on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and affirmed that his administration is monitoring the situation.

Trump offered the administration's support for "Saudi Arabia's self defence" and condemned the attack on "critical energy infrastructure", The Hill reported.

"Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructures vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust. The United States Government is monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied," deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Yemen's Houthis has claimed responsibility for the drone attack on two Saudi Aramco factories that led to a huge fire at the world's largest oil processing facility, the rebel group said in a statement broadcast by Al Masirah TV.

The group threatened that the scope of Houthi attacks against the kingdom would be broadened, reported Sputnik news agency.

The Saudi government, in a statement, said the president has reasserted his country's readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom.

"Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense received here today a telephone call from the US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the US President reasserted his country's readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom, by all means conducive to maintain its security and stability, reaffirming that the negative effects of the attacks (on two Aramco's facilities) on the US economy as well as the world economy," read the official statement.

Though Houthis have claimed the responsibility of the attack, US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo took to Twitter to blame Iran solely for the attack and said that there is no evidence that the attack came from Yemen.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen," Pompeo tweeted.

He urged countries to "publicly and unequivocally" condemn Iran's attack.

"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression," he added. (ANI)

