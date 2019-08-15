US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with Xi over Hong Kong issue

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

Washington [US], Aug 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested a 'personal meeting' with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the issue of Hong Kong.
He also said that Xi can 'quickly and humanely solve' the Hong Kong standoff.
"I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a 'tough business.' I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?," Trump said.
It may be noted that China and the United States are engaged in a trade war and both nations are holding high-level talks in an effort to resolve the issue.
However, Trump indicated that trade talks can wait as presently deteriorating law and order condition of Hong Kong is a major concern.
In a series of tweet, Trump said: "Good things were stated on the call with China the other day. They are eating the Tariffs with the devaluation of their currency and "pouring" money into their system. The American consumer is fine with or without the September date, but much good will come from the short deferral to December."
"It actually helps China more than us but will be reciprocated. Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course, China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!," he added.
Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.
This comes a day after Trump claimed that the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong.
Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.
China has decried the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism. (ANI)

