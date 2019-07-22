Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

New Jersey [USA], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump surprised a newly-wed couple by attending their wedding reception at his golf club in Bedminster here this weekend, leading to all the guests chanting "USA! USA!" in celebration.

"It was a complete and utter surprise," the groom, PJ Mongelli told CNN. He added that while the couple had sent multiple invitations to Trump, they did not know if the leader would show up.

While the President had turned up to meet the bride at first, Mongelli requested Trump to greet the guests at the reception, prompting the chants.

The President could be seen wearing a dark suit sans a tie during his appearance at the reception, He stood near the doorway and waved at the crowd before motioning for the newly-weds to approach.

The couple then stood on either side of Trump and chanted "USA! USA!" along with the guests.

"He was such a gentleman. He was aces," the groom added.

Mongelli further told CNN that the couple supports Trump, just like most of the attendees at the reception.

The US President stayed at Bedminster's Trump National Golf Club for the weekend and returned to the White House on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Trump has unexpectedly attended a wedding reception.

Around two years ago, the US President, along with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, stopped by a reception at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

"I said to the Prime Minister of Japan, I said, 'C'mon Shinzo, let's go over and say hello'," Trump said while addressing the wedding-goers at that reception. (ANI)

