Trump takes lead over Biden in Ohio with nearly 75% of votes counted - Results

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is leading Democratic candidate Joseph Biden by less than 2 points in the state of Ohio in the 2020 presidential race, official results showed.



Trump leads 50.2-48.5% with 72 per cent of votes counted, official results posted by FOX News revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier, Biden led 50.8% to 47.9% with 62 per cent of the vote tallied. Pre-election polling had the two candidates in a virtual tie in the critical rust-belt state, which Trump won in the previous election. (ANI/Sputnik)

