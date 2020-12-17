Trump tells advisers he may not leave White House on Biden Inauguration Day

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): Outgoing US President Donald Trump - who is still to concede the election defeat-- has told his advisers that on the inauguration day of President-elect Joe Biden, he might refuse to leave the White House on January 20, according to CNN.

It was reported that Trump made these remarks during "his deepest moments of denial" while this action has alarmed his aides, some believe that Trump would follow through.

"He's throwing a f***ing temper tantrum," an adviser said, as quoted by CNN and added, "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."



The White House has however not commented on the incident.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Biden as the president-elect "for the first time".

Earlier, a source said that Trump is not heading towards publicly accepting the election results, despite the Electoral College certifying President-elect Biden as the winner.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6. (ANI)

